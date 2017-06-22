Study suggests link between legal weed and spike in car accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Drivers in several states around the country are taking the high road - which, according to a new study, is causing a spike in car accidents.

Yeah, recreational marijuana became legal in Colorado, Washington and Oregon just a few years ago.

And according to a study by the Highway Loss Data Institute, those states have since seen an increase in insurance claims filed for car accidents.

Colorado has seen a 14% increase, Washington has seen a 6% increase and Oregon has seen a 4% increase.

The researchers knew it'd be tough to confirm a link between pot and car crashes, so they decided to focus on the three states in the study - and compare the numbers of car accidents claims before and after legalization.

And those three states, according to the findings, have seen an overall 3% increase in car crashes compared to states without legalization.

Mason Tvert with the Marijuana Policy Project, which fights to legalize marijuana, had something to say about that.

He told the Associated Press "the study shows more questions than it provides answers and it's an area that would surely receive more study, and deservedly so.

Well, the important thing drivers need to remember is, while pot is legal in those states - driving high is not.