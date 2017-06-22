× Fired Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver indicted in separate case

DALLAS COUNTY – Roy Oliver, the former Balch Springs police officer charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, has been indicted in a separate case.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Oliver Wednesday for Aggravated Assault by a Public Servant. Monique Arredondo claims Oliver came at her with his gun drawn after a minor traffic accident.

Two weeks after the traffic incident, Oliver fired his patrol rifle multiple times into a car carrying 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver is free on bond in the Jordan Edwards case.