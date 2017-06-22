‘Count the Kicks’ App saves baby’s life!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, IA -- Apps can be used for all sorts of things; games, fitness, and even news, but for Emily Eekhoff, an app saved her baby's life.

"We were a little scared because things weren’t right - so we came in and yea we were very thankful that we did,” says Jeremy Eekhoff.

Emily was 33 weeks pregnant when she noticed her baby bump wasn't bumping at all.

Emily says, "Some days it would be quieter but this was like there was no picking up at all. Even the kicks I felt were soft, subtle."

She knew this because she had been using the Count the Kicks App. An app all about motivating expecting moms to pay close attention to their baby's movements; specifically - by counting ten kicks every day, at the same time.

So when Emily noticed her bun in the oven wasn't shaking and baking, she freaked and rushed over to the hospital with her husband.

"They made the call to do an emergency c section and when they got her out, her chord was around her neck three times - so we saved her life by coming that day and by using the app,” says Emily.

That was three weeks ago. Baby Ruby is out of the oven and out of the hospital all because of an app. Certainly, quite the way to kick start life!