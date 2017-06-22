Baby drowns while mother is on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER COUNTY--Every once in a while, we hear a story that has us wondering, "what the heck was she thinking?"

And this story, sadly, is one of those.

A baby in Parker County, west of Fort Worth, drowned while her mother was on Facebook.

Yeah, 21-year-old Cheyenne Summer Stuckey apparently left her 6-month-old baby in the tub with the water running, while she chatted with friends on Facebook.

Stuckey told the investigators she left little Zayla Hernandez in the tub, got distracted by another child and then hopped on Facebook for a couple of minutes, before realizing she had forgotten about her daughter.

When she checked on her, Young Zayla was face-down in the tub, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

But the investigators revealed Stuckey was actually on Facebook for at least 18 minutes while her daughter was drowning.

She's been charged with injury to a child. The two other toddlers in the home have been placed in foster care.

So earlier we asked, "what was she thinking?"

It was probably something like, "Oh, nothing will happen."

But when it comes to your kids, do you really wanna take that risk?