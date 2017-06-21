× Uber Out: CEO steps down

Uber’s main driver is officially out of the picture.

Founder Travis Kalanick resigned as CEO Tuesday after months of chaos surrounding his leadership.

It comes the week after he announced he was taking a leave of absence following the death of his mother. Apparently, that wasn’t enough for some of Uber’s top investors.

They said the company needed a change and demanded Kalanick step down.

In a letter to employees, Kalanick said, “I never thought I’d be writing this. I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life, I have accepted the investors’ request to step aside.”

The 40-year-old billionaire helped found Uber in 2009. It not only changed the world of technology but transportation as we know it.

Despite his resignation, Kalanick will continue to serve on the board of directors.

In recent months, Uber has lost its chief marketing, financial and operating officers, all in efforts to improve its negative public image.

While things shake-up at the top, they’re looking promising for drivers.

Some Uber drivers will now be able to earn some extra bucks from their rides! The tipping option is now available in Houston, Seattle, and Minneapolis. By the end of July – the option will be rolled out worldwide.

Yeah, we see you smiling, Uber drivers.