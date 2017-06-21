Tampon tax giving you a money cramp? This subscription service might make you feel better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- That monthly visitor we like to call mother nature isn't always welcomed. But, let's be honest, the tampon tax isn't either! It's just another burden ladies have to deal with every four weeks.

Well, a new subscription service like "sustain" are trying to eliminate the whole idea of paying extra to put up with your period. Texas is still one of the many states that tax feminine hygiene products! But, with Sustain women can sign up to get organic tampons and maybe something sweet delivered to them.

Instead of their extra change going to sales tax, Sustain says they'll donate to nonprofits that help women in need.

If you think about ... giving back could help ease any bad blood you have about a seemingly sex-based tax system.