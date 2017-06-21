Stabbing at bishop airport being investigated as act of terrorism, one person in custody

FLINT. MI (WJRT) — One person is in custody after a stabbing at Flint’s Bishop Airport. The FBI is investigating the incident as terrorism.

Bishop Airport was evacuated Wednesday just after 9 a.m. after officials say a police officer was stabbed. It remains closed as of noon Wednesday.

Sources say Lieutenant Jeff Neville, who retired from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, was stabbed in the neck and is listed in stable condition. Multiple sources say Neville was at his post at the top of the escalators at Bishop when he was attacked from behind with a larger knife, similar to a Bowie knife.

Neville worked for the sheriff’s office for 20 years, from 1982-2002. He is currently second in command with airport police at Bishop.

There is a line of law enforcement vehicles on the western side of the airport, the entrance off Bristol Road. Those police vehicles are backed up from there to Torrey Road.

Flint police, Flushing police, Flint Township police, the state police crime lab, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland County Sheriff are all at the airport. The FBI has taken the lead on the investigation.

The airport says all passengers are safe. At one point, there were more than 100 people standing on the sidewalk outside the terminal.

Travelers should check with their airlines for possible delays or cancellations.

Flint City Hall and the Flint Police Department is on lock down as a precaution. Police Chief Tim Johnson did this to be safe, but is letting the FBI handle the situation. Johnson put mass transit in the area on notice, but they are running normally as this time.