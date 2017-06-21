Someone stole a mummified human toe from a bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, CANADA -- An old toe's been snatched by some sticky fingers!

A bar in Dawson City, Canada is famous for bringing people from around the world to try one of its drinks. The special ingredient? A human toe.

It's called the Sourtoe Cocktail, which is one part whiskey and one part mummified appendage. If someone accidentally swallows it, they get fined $2,500!

But what happens if someone steals the toe? One guy might find out after he asked for the gnarly drink, complete with a ceremony by the "Toe Captain," who awards a certificate if your mouth touches the toe.

The certificate must not have been enough though, because the man stole it! Don't worry! The bar says they have extra toes to spare, but they really want this toe back.

The hotel says it will charge and fine the toe bandit "unless the toe is returned safe." Police know who he is because he left his certificate behind.

Hopefully they catch the guy and he still has all ten of his toes!