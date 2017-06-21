REPORT: Mama Couch might be getting her bond revoked!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARRANT COUNTY-- Ethan Couch is sitting in jail, but his Mom's been chilling at home -- likely on some sorta, uh, sectional.

Well, that might change soon, because the Tarrant County District Attorney reportedly just filed to revoke Tonya Couch's bond for violating probation.

So what did Mama Couch do?

Well, she was allegedly caught with an alcoholic beverage. That's the kind of stuff you don't do when you're on thin ice.

Last year, Couch went down with her "affluenza" son for money laundering and hindering apprehension of a felon after they both took a trip to Mexico. They hid for a bit before they were shipped back to Texas.

All this mess started when Ethan, then 16-years-old, was convicted of killing four people while driving drunk.

He got probation until video was released showing him playing Beer Pong around his 18th birthday -- which was a direct violation of his probation. He's currently serving a two-year jail sentence.

So you know what we're going to say here: "Like mother, Like son."