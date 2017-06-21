Police dashcam video of Philando Castile shooting released to the public, Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNESOTA -- You've seen the video over and over.

It shows the moments after Philando Castile was shot and killed by a Minnesota cop last summer. His girlfriend began live-streaming on Facebook, showing Castile bleeding and slumped in the driver's seat of the car.

It apparently wasn't enough to convict the cop on Friday.

A jury found officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty.

So what did the jury see that we didn't?

Well, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety wants to explain that to everyone.

So it released the dashcam video and radio communications Tuesday, things only the jury saw and heard - until today.

And here's what we got out of it.

The shooting happened quickly. Yanez fired his gun only a few seconds after Castile informed him that he had a registered gun in the car.

The camera shows the officer starting to pull his weapon from his holster, but it doesn't provide a clear view of what was happening inside the car.

But Yanez can be heard yelling at Castile to not reach for this gun, shortly before he fired seven shots into the car - five of which hit Castile.

Visibly shaken, Yanez then tries to move the kid to safety.

At the trial, Yanez said Castile put his hand on a pistol and pulled it out of his pants pocket, which Yanez says made him fear for his life.

But Castile's girlfriend says he was reaching for his driver's license and registration - not the gun.

And now, as the world sees the dashcam video for the first time, we can be one step close to unraveling what really happened the night of July 6, 2016.