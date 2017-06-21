Kim Jong Un romper and Donald Trump swimsuit are a thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, UT -- Summertime means swimsuit season! How's your bikini bod coming along?

Well, if you aren't quite ready yet, we may have just found the solution: What better way to strut your stuff down to the beach or at the pool than with The Donald's face gracing the public with its presence?

Shocked? So is Donald! I mean, just look at that face!

Oh. 🌎Worldwide shipping 👀Link in bio A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The clothing line responsible is called Beloved Shirts, and they're all about putting some odd things on clothes.

Like food:

Don't want none unless you got (cinna)buns, hun FREE US shipping 🍯BELOVEDSHIRTS.COM🍯 A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on May 20, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

And hairy male bodies:

And SpongeBob characters:

Is mayonnaise an instrument? 👤 @candylowry 🔥Link in bio A post shared by Beloved Shirts (@belovedshirts) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

We promise, this isn't the only crazy thing you'll see today. Take a gander at this RompHim! Or should we say Romp-Kim!

That's North Korea's very own Kim Jong Un and, although people have been trying to embrace the fact that RompHims even exist, we just can't be okay with this one!

Not sure if you can pull off a man romper? Don't worry! They also have tank tops, shirts, you name it, that might suit your fancy!

Y'all, we know it's hot; but come on, all these faces are getting a little out of hand.