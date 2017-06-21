Juneteenth Dreams: Opal Lee’s walking to White House (Again) ready to talk to Trump!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Last year Opal Lee made headlines when she walked across the nation and delivered an important request to president Obama.

She wants to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

"45 states have it as a state holiday already," Lee told NewsFix. "There's no reason for it not to be a national holiday."

Well, this year she's going back on the road with that same mission in mind.

The only difference is the White House she's visited has a new man in charge: Donald Trump.

But Opal is going against any odds, tying her tennies, to start her walk from Baker Chapel AME Church.

She also wants Trump to grant her a platform and educate people on the Juneteenth holiday.

Before she hits the road again she's hitting the big screen first with her new documentary about last year's journey.