Jerry Jones meets the Pope

VATICAN CITY — Jerry Jones is used to hanging out with VIPs, but it doesn’t get much bigger than this. Today Jerry met with Pope Francis in the Vatican as a part of a delegation from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So what does Cowboys Nation hope the two talked about in the Holy See?

“Lots of blessings from the Pope onto the Cowboys, I hope that for sure,” said Cowboys fan, Melissa.

“Bless the team for this year because we are going to the Super Bowl,” agreed Leon.

“I don’t know what he should bring up but he definitely,” another fan countered. “I think he met with him to repent for all the problems and all the tears that he’s called all of us Cowboys fans.”

Ouch! Harsh!

Well, whether Jerry was asking for forgiveness for trades and contracts gone wrong, or not, as Cowboys fans we’ve probably all said prayer or two during a big game moment.

And hey, when you think about it, Jerry and the Pope have a lot in common. Both have a love for grand architecture, both are busiest on Sundays, and they can definitely both bring in the crowds!

Catholicism and the Cowboys go way back too, with the devout Roger Staubach throwing the first ever Hail Mary.

So maybe Jerry can talk the Pope into coming by some time to catch a game and put in a good word with the Guy upstairs. After all, the Cowboys are still the team with the hole in the roof so God can watch his favorite team.

Hopefully this year we can finally have some answered prayers!