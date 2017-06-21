Dog follows street-view photographer around on an island, photobombs every shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JUKDO, South Korea -- How do you become Google famous? Just become a tour guide for one of its photographers.

That's what one Golden Retriever did! The furry resident on South Korea's tiny island of Jukdo was so amused by a visitor, he decided to follow him around the entire island.

The four-legged tour guide tagged along with a Google street-view photographer and it totally paid off -- because he managed to photobomb just about every picture the photographer took.

And now we can take that tour ourselves on Daum and watch the handsome fella pose for the camera as he walks through the island's flower-filled fields and trails.

And we gotta admit, they're pretty adorable.

The island, which is only 734 meters long and 482 meters wide, is home to only one family.

So if you ever decide to pay Jukdo a visit, we think it'll be pretty easy for this friendly tour guide to find you.