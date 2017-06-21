Did Superman really make 46 times more than Wonder Woman?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, CA -- Ever since Wonder Woman flew into theaters it has left fans wondering. Is Gal Gadot the actress who plays Wonder Woman really making 46 times less than Henry Cavill.

The guy who recently played superman in Man of Steel is supposedly crushing Gadot on the pay scale. That's according to a viral story sent out by Elle Magazine that apparently had social media shook!

Simmer down Twitter because it's looking like a bunch of fake news. According to a couple of calculations done by several other entertainment sources Gadot was not paid $300,000 compared to Cavill's alleged $14 million.

In fact, both salaries have yet to even be confirmed by either parties.

Let's just say Gadot did make $300,000. Well, It's reportedly because she's considered a rookie in the superhero genre. Other stars like Chris Evans was allegedly paid that much the first time he put on the shield for Captain America.

We're not saying the battle of sexes over a supposed wage gap isn't real, but it certainly looks like Wonder Woman is flying above it.