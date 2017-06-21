× Arrest made in Deep Ellum sexual assault

DALLAS – Dallas police have arrested a suspect who sexually assaulting a woman in Deep Ellum last week.

Roy Gutierrez, 40, was arrest at the DART West End station on Tuesday night after Dallas police received multiple tips identifying him.

A 26-year-old woman called 911 and reported that Gutierrez attacked and sexually assaulted her Sunday morning near the Baylor Medical Center DART station. According to the victim’s father, she was also choked.

Gutierrez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and is currently held in Dallas County jail with a $100,000 bond.