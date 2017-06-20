Tomi “accidentally” gets owned on Twitter by Alaska Airlines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -- Tomi, Tomi, Tomi.

The trolls just can't get enough of her, can they?

Case in point? When Tomi recently flew with Alaska Airlines. The flight, apparently, wasn't quite up to her standards. So she tweeted the airline saying:

Most dysfunctional airline award goes to @AlaskaAir 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 5, 2017

Not even 20 minutes later, she got a response back! You'll note the tweet was sent by Ryan.

Hi Tami, sorry for any troubles. Can you DM some details on where you experience went south? -Ryan https://t.co/t4ooDR29zz — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 5, 2017

Now, for those who aren't familiar, Lahren was called "Tammy" by rapper Wale in a song.

Ever since then, saying or typing her name wrong has been an ongoing joke. So, naturally the internet had a field day!!

Rapper Wale, the one who started the Tammy train tweeted:

Some people were sort of nice about it by saying:

Why does nobody respect Tammie? — Wasting Time (@WastedTime240) June 5, 2017

Others, not so much. This person said:

I think @alaskasir should fix Tami's situation by comping her a free, one way flight out of the country! — Ben (@BenPatz) June 5, 2017

Ouch, but the airline did come back with someone named 'Andre' who says:

We really didn't mean to it really was a typo.

- Andre — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) June 5, 2017

The internet didn't care and told Andre to shut it and bring Ryan back!

Shut up Andre...GIVE US RYAN! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 5, 2017

WE WANT RYAN!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 WE WANT RYAN!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Chanel (@iCaptainChanel) June 5, 2017

Others kept milking it by throwing out the Tammie's, Tori's, and Toni's.

Oh Tami...any final thoughts? hahahahahaha — Jeff Minondo (@jeffminondo) June 5, 2017

Poor Tori just can't win... — MSL (@MSL82200) June 5, 2017

I think it's just you Toni. — Someone, somewhere (@Erik_Is_Nowhere) June 5, 2017

Hate to say it but Tawni, oops we mean Tomi, opened the flood gate on this one. Though, we have a sneaking suspicion she doesn't care.

After all, she's the one who seems to just get bigger the more attention, good or bad, she gets.