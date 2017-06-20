The U.S. reacts to Otto Warmbier’s death just days after his return from North Korean prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The death of 22-year-old American, Otto Warmbier, has sparked outrage in the U.S.

Warmbier died on Monday, just days after being released from North Korea where he was detained for trying to steal a propaganda poster.

He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor, but was returned to the U.S. 17 months later in a coma and with severe brain damage.

"A lot of bad things happened, but at least we got him home to be with his parents," president Trump said shortly after Warmbier's death.

Republican Senators John McCain and Marco Rubio took it one step further, calling Otto's death a murder.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-In also had something to say about Warmbier's fate.

On Tuesday, he told CBS This Morning that " we cannot know for sure that North Korea killed Mr. Warmbier. But I believe it is quite clear that they have a heavy responsibility in the process that led to Mr. Warmbier's death."

And the U.S. looks like it plans to make some serious changes in order to stop similar things from happening to other U.S. citizens.

Sen. Bob Corker says that the U.S. could soon be banning Americans from traveling to North Korea.

And that's not all, the travel company that took Warmbier to North Korea announced it will no longer take Americans there.

Warmbier's father said that his son was lured into traveling to North Korea by the tour company, and that it had promised customers were never detained.

Three U.S. citizens remain imprisoned in North Korea, and very little is known about their status.