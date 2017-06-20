Spice of Blythe: Break out of your shell and bite into a lobster!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - It's June and that means it's lobster season!

I had an unbelievable treat, six lobster men all the way from Maine. That's right, I just got to learn all about lobster and the beefy men who take care of this industry.

You may be scared of it or think it's tough to crack into or touch to eat, or it's too expensive but that's not true anymore!

We have great American families and great american men right up there in Maine taking care of this beautiful product and taking care of their families and taking care of ours.

It's all about sustainability, great food, and loving on these amazing creatures.

You know, you wouldn't realize how special these animals are taken care of but they're all hand measured, they made sure that they're ready to go and they only take the best that are sustainable.

I'm proud of this and I'm super proud to have this in my restaurant. I'm proud to get to know the people that make this happen and you should support these people as well.

Get up there and ask for it. It's not the hard shell anymore what about the new shell, soft buttery, full of sea water, one of the greatest treats I've ever had.

We're blessed to have these men not only here at Pink Magnolia, but to have them in our country taking care of this great food and enjoying every minute of it.

My Spice of Blythe is, support this country by supporting these lobsters. These amazing hard shell verse new shell, whether you're tough or not, enjoy these incredible animals, and remember, break out of your shell and bite into a lobster!