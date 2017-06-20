Skittles goes colorless and new drug may help get your tan on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- Skittles are known for "tasting the rainbow," but what happens when they give up their iconic coloring on their candy?

Outrage, that's what.

Skittles tried to do a good thing for pride month in the UK by giving up their rainbow so the LGBTQ+ rainbow would be front and center!

"During Pride, only one rainbow deserves to be the center of attention, so Skittles have given theirs up," a Skittles commercial said.

They're even donating the proceeds from the "all white" Skittles packages to pro-LGBTQ+ charities. Except now, instead of getting "thanks," the opposite has happened. All eyes are on them for making their fruit snacks "white."

They're hearing it on Twitter with tweets like:

using the LGBT committee as a cover to practice racism in plain sight.. why couldn't it have been white AND black skittles? 🤔 https://t.co/vK6dcH4JUS — Oh-Knee (@onlyonyiii) March 31, 2017

Though others think throwing around race accusations is a bit extreme:

It's disappointing that people are upset over the white #skittles . We should focus more on the intent rather than the execution. — Sophie Rosey (@Sophie_Rosey_) June 16, 2017

Regardless, if you are looking to get a little bit of color yourself this summer, but don't want the risk of getting a sunburn, there might be a solution!

Researchers claim they have created a new drug that supposedly gives human skin that nice sun-kissed glow without those pesky cancer-causing UV rays.

So far the drug has only been tested on mice and human skin samples, but it did actually darken the skin! If the drug is proven safe for us humans, it could lead to lower risk of skin cancer and no peeling skin from sunburns!

So, color or no color?

Right now, it looks like that's the question of the summer.