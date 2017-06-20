Retired nun gets new roof thanks to Arlington roofer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- When it comes to doing something nice for someone, it is the small things that go a long way.

Linda Paddack has spent a lifetime helping others.

“I’m a strong believer in everybody seeing if somebody needs something,” Paddack said.

Linda is a former Catholic Nun, and a retired nurse, so fixing people's bodies and souls is what she does best.

Her acts of kindness continue every day, especially with her moving in with her mom in order to take care of her.

But when she needed a hand, the folks with K and L Roofing were glad to steep in.

“What originally had happened was both her and her mom’s house were affected by the storms in April of last year,” Ryanne Moody with K&L Roofing said "and one insurance company offered to pay for one home and the other one was denied for a reason that we did not agree with, so we decided to fix her roof for free."

Paddack added “I was very embarrassed that I have to stand up right here and tell you things like this because random acts of kindness should be apart of life. It shouldn’t be anything really special.”

Well, what is special is that Linda and the folks with K&L have teamed up to get the word out for people to help each other out.

“Everybody is more than welcome to get in on sort of a snowball effect here. When you`re out and about in the course of your day take 5 minutes to do something for someone you see,” Moody said.