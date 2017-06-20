Reports say lead is found in 20% of baby food

The Environmental Defense Fund found that 20% of lead was found in baby food.

After evaluating 10 years of data tracking metals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), out of 2,164 samples of baby food, 20% had detectable levels of lead. Also, out of 10,064 samples of other foods, 14% tested positive for lead.

“There is no known identified safe blood lead level,” according to the FDA, “and chronic exposure to lead can seriously harm a child’s health, increasing the risk for damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems.”

The maximum daily intake level for young children is 6 micrograms of lead. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated more than 1 million children between ages 2 and 6 exceed the recommendation.

According to the FDA, the “Toxic Elements Working Group is reevaluating its methods for determining when it should take action with respect to measured levels of lead in particular foods, including those consumed by infants and toddlers.”

Lead in food is caused by it being in the environment and can’t simply be removed, but it’s the FDA’s goal to protect human health by ensuring the exposure of lead is limited to the greatest extent.