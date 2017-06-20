Fort Worth lead safety program out to help homes with lead poisoning danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, TX — Is your house poisoning you???

OK, that may sound a little over the top, but it’s not really a stretch. Fort Worth has identified six major zip codes in the city that are at high risk for having houses with lead-based paint dangers.

Here’s the good news, if you live in one of these six zip codes: 76104, 76105, 76106, 76110, 76111 and 76164, you could be eligible for city help with the Fort Worth Lead Safe Program.

Here’s the conditions: if you live in or rent a home built before 1978, have a yearly income at or below 80% of the area medium income and have a child under 6 or a pregnant mother in the home, the Lead Safe Program may be able to assess and install new windows and doors, clean the property and apply new paint.

Lead poisoning is no joke, either. It can lead to brain and nervous system damage in kids, slow their growth, cause hearing problems, headaches and learning disabilities.

If you think your house may be at risk you can go to fortworthtexas.gov/leadsafe to apply for the program’s services. So don’t wait any longer and get the lead out, literally!