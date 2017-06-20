Dallas police searching for critical missing woman

DALLAS – Dallas police are asking the public for help to find a 31-year-old woman who went missing Monday night.

Amber Michelle Parker was last seen walking on the 3000 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 pm, according to police.

Officers believe that Parker was upset before she went missing and may be a danger to herself.

Parker has black hair and brown eyes, weighs about 130 pounds and is 5’4″ tall. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, tennis shoes and a red beanie.

Anyone with information about Parker is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Missing Person’s Unit at 214-671-4268.