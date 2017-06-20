Dallas boy drowns during Florida church trip, sister in critical condition

TAMPA – A 12-year-old Dallas boy died and his 17-year-old sister is in critical condition after a weekend drowning in Florida.

Sebastano Greco and his sister, Kesha Greco, were swimming at the Clarion Inn on E. Adamo Drive in Tampa on Sunday afternoon when it happened. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says first responders arrived at the hotel about 3:19 p.m. Sunday to a call of a double drowning. Sebastano and Kesha had been pulled from the water and were unresponsive; after life saving measures were performed, Sebastano was pronounced dead and Kesha was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The Greco family had traveled to Florida from Dallas with a large church group.

Foul play is not suspected, but an investigation is underway.