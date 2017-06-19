Taking the fight of the wrongfully convicted to the masses with ‘Truth and Justice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Podcasting is becoming more and more popular every day. It’s no mistake that there’s probably a podcast for everyone. And if you’re into true crime shows, you’ll love this crowdsourced podcast: Truth and Justice with Bob Ruff.

Bob Ruff, the man behind the microphone, started his podcast in 2015 after listening to the story of Adnan Syed on another podcast called Serial.

From there, he eventually quit his full-time gig as a fire chief and started podcasting full time. Truth and Justice with Bob Ruff takes on cases of the wrongfully convicted. And with the help of you, the audience, he has quickly become a game changer when it comes to truth and justice.