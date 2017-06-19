Gone Hollywood? Warner Bros. reportedly working on a movie about Michael Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- Some things just aren't made for TV, let alone the big screen. For that reason, mixed feelings are brewing over a possible Mike Brown movie. The true story of 18-year-old Brown gunned down by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri has sparked the interest of Warner Bros.

To some people who are tirelessly working against police brutality, Mike's story just isn't movie material. Critics have even vented on Twitter:

Major film companies that never tweeted their displeasure over the Mike Brown shindig all of a sudden wants to make a movie about it. Lol. — SWATCHEZ (@SuckaFreeTee) June 16, 2017

According to several sources, Warner Brothers supposedly bought the rights to the book co-written by Mike's own mother, Tell the Truth & Shame The Devil: The Life, Legacy, and Love of my son Micheal Brown.

So, maybe since it will be straight from his mom's mouth, things will play out differently than expected.

But considering the cop who killed Mike was never indicted -- Will this film serve as a form of justice or is it just another sad story gone Hollywood?