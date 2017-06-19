Fort Worth hosting food donation competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH — It’s one giant Food Fight in Fort Worth, but not the kind that makes a mess! Monday marks the start of a month-long food drive held by the City of Fort Worth, where city employees collect donations for the Tarrant Area Food Bank. And they’re getting local neighborhoods involved, trying to see which one can race to the top of the donation pile.

“Obviously there is a competitive nature to this because what we try to do is encourage not only our employees but also our neighborhood associations and other community organizations that want to get involved to give as generously as possible,” explained Aubrey Thagard, director of Neighborhood Services.

The neighborhood that gives the most will get official recognition from Mayor Betsy Price and bragging rights for the next year.

Of course, that’s not the real reason anyone should want to give. Food Banks like this one are taxed year round and the efforts of this annual drive have made a huge impact on the Tarrant County area.

“We’re a city of compassion and because of that we’re compelled to do these things, to help serve those in the community who need our help,” said Thagard. “And through those efforts, we were actually able to serve, through the Tarrant Area Food Bank, 185,000 meals.”

That’s the biggest prize in all this, and with a friendly, civic competition like this, there may technically be a winner, but there are certainly no losers.