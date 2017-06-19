Beyonce had her twins y’all!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- Ok, babies. Now let's get in formation!

The world's been waiting and Beyonce delivered, literally! Queen Bey has finally given birth to her twins.

Mr. and Mrs. Carter are crazy in love times two with their new bundles of joy and according to TMZ, it's a boy and a girl, born on June 12!

The twins are reportedly still in the hospital for a "minor issue," but are expected to be just fine.

Beyonce's dad even celebrated his grandbabies arrival on Twitter:

All this excitement just in time for Father's Day! Their dad, Jay-Z, is trying to help other dads see their kids, too by bailing them out of jail.

He wrote in an essay for Time, "This Father's day, I'm supporting organizations to bail out black fathers who can't afford the due process our democracy promises."

While Jay's getting praised as a stand-up guy, there's always the haters.

One guy said, "Instead of telling black men to stay out of jail and therefore not needing the bail system, he would rather put a band-aid on a gaping wound."

Either way, a big congrats to the Carter family. Now the countdown is on for the first picture! Do you think they'll look more like Jay or Bey?