Another terrorist attack in London, this time targeting Muslims

Another horrific terrorist attack shakes the city of London.

"It was an attack that, once again, targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives," British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

And this time, it targeted Muslims, shortly after Ramadan prayers.

One person is dead, and 10 others are injured after a van plowed into crowds if worshipers outside Finsbury Park Mosque early Monday morning.

The CEO of Muslim Welfare House, Toufik Kacimi said, "the guy after doing what he did was shouting 'I did my bit' and 'you deserve it' and stuff like this."

The suspected driver, a 48-year-old man, was wrestled to the ground by locals and held 'til police arrived.

He's since been arrested on suspicion on attempted murder and is being held on terrorism charges.

This is the second terrorist attack in London this month.

On June 3, 2017, eight people were killed and 48 others injured when three men drove a van into people on London Bridge. The men then jumped out of the vehicle and started stabbing people at nearby bars and restaurants.

Terrorist attacks aren't the only thing that has people in England reeling.

Police say the number of people dead or missing in the high-rise apartment building fire has now risen to 79.

It's been a tough month for the Brits, let's hope the madness stops soon.