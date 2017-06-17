YouTuber Austin Jones arrested on child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- Another day, another YouTuber involved in some serious trouble.

This time, it's 24-year old Austin Jones. He has over 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and is best known for his a Capella covers, but he really flubbed up this time. Jones was arrested for asking underage fans to send videos of themselves that were definitely not PG-13.

A criminal complaint against the singer stated Jones had been messaging multiple teenage girls through Facebook. He would tell them "what to wear, say, and do" even though he knew they were underage, telling the girls the videos were "auditions."

He even reportedly asked one girl to prove she was his biggest fan and she was "so lucky to have his attention." He also allegedly asked her to "bounce again and smile at the camera and say, "I'm only 14."

Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of production of child pornography, and if convicted, could face a minimum of 15 years per charge. He has since been released on $100,000 bond and told to steer clear of all things internet. Facebook has already taken down his fan page but as of now his YouTube channel is still up and running.

Believe it or not, this isn't the first time Jones has gotten in trouble. Two years ago, he came out with an apology video after asking fans to send him videos of themselves twerking.

"It's not something that I'm proud of, it's not something that I think is right, and I shouldn't have done it," Austin said in a YouTube video.

Looks like he didn't remember making that video and is back in the dog house.