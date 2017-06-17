Bill Cosby MISTRIAL declared, retrial promised

PHILADELPHIA, PA — If we had to guess, we’d bet Bill Cosby is doing a little happy dance right now.

After 50+ hours of “Did he or didn’t he,” the jury just couldn’t come to a unanimous decision and the judge ordered a mistrial.

In this case, Bill Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand back in 2004. Since then, more than 50 women have stepped forward with similar allegations.

The jury couldn’t decide on a verdict so for the time being, Cosby goes free, but he’s not off the hook quite yet.

“We will take a hard look at everything involved, and then we will retry it,” Montgomery Co. District Attorney, Kevin R. Steele said.

One of Cosby’s accusers, Linda Kirkpatrick said, “He thought he could bury us, he didn’t know we were seeds.”

The case will have to be retried within 120 days, and attorneys have no interest in going easy on the famous TV dad.

“If the court allows more accusers to testify next time, it might make a difference,” Attorney Gloria Allred said. “It’s too early to celebrate, Mr. Cosby. Round two may be just around the corner, and this time, justice may prevail.”

Well, looks like we’re going back to square one.