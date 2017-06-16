Woman sues casino for offering her a steak dinner instead of the $43 million she won.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- It was what she thought was a 42-million-dollar selfie.

"My whole body just got numbed," Katrina Bookman said.

But what this New York woman got offered instead was a steak dinner. And now, she's suing.

Bookman says she hit the jackpot on a slot machine at Resorts World Casino back in August, and even took a picture to prove it.

But it didn't take long for security to escort her off the casino floor and ask her to return the next day for the decision.

But what happened the following day was even more shocking.

"I said so what did I win? They said you didn't win nothing," Bookman said.

And instead, they offered her a steak dinner.

Bookman, a single mom of four, was raised in foster car and was homeless as a teen.

"The struggle that I've been through - it's so hard for me to kind of cope," she said.

But the casino claims her machine malfunctioned and according to a disclaimer posted on the machine in question, all malfunctions void all pays and plays. So therefore she gets nothing.

But her lawyer Alan Ripka says she should at least get the highest amount allowed by the machine, which is $6,500.

"They win, and now the house doesn't want to pay out. To me, that's unfair," Ripka said.

And for someone like Katrina who's used to disappointments, one uplifting moment seems well deserved.