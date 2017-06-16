Fort Worth PD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

FORT WORTH – Police are asking for help to find a missing girl from Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth police, Kamauriea Keshawn Thompson, 11, has been missing since Thursday around 7 pm when she left home in the 8100 block of Marydean Avenue and Cherry Lane.

Thompson is 5’3″ and weights 56 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She last seen wearing pink a purple pajama bottoms and a black tank top.

Thompson has been classified as a runaway.

If you have any information or have seen her, call the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.