GRAND PRAIRIE – Texas has got you covered when it comes to BBQ and tacos, but what about hot dogs? Well if you're looking for a dog with a Midwest bark, D-Town Coney Island in Grand Prairie has you covered.

Oh, and that ‘D’ stands for Detroit. Owners John and Brianna Grier brought their Michigan roots to Texas. And they came to the right place, only four exits away from the GM plant - a Flint based company.

"We were trying to stay somewhere close because we knew GM already had a Michigan base and we knew of course we need Michiganders to sell the product because it's something that they love,” Brianna told Newsfix.

"We wanted to bring the home away from home," John said. "All our stuff is imported in from Michigan. The Faygo pops, the Better Made potato chips, Ever Fresh juice. The hotdogs and the chili are all shipped in weekly."

Behold, the holy hotdog trinity…

“We got Detroit style which is wet chili," John told Newsfix. “Kinda like what you find on Chili cheese fries, frito pies."

The Flint style Coney...

"....which is a dry chili it's what you would find on a taco,” John said.

And the D-Town Coney, which is a mixture of both the wet and the dry chili. They're all served with mustard and onions.

But food is just a small portion of what this spot is all about. Chew on This: D-Town Coney Island gives proceeds back to people suffering from the water crisis in Flint.

"Even though the Flint water crisis just hit the news in the last 2-3 years, it was known that apparently the water was bad prior,” Brianna told Newsfix. "Even though I've been gone that long I'm still home every year to get myself tested for lead, I'm getting my children tested for lead. They're up there for the summer so I always try to express to them be thankful that we have water that runs out because when they're there when they want to brush their teeth they're using bottle water. When they want to eat a piece of fruit they have to wash it with bottled water."

As the concerns continue to pour in, so do the customers who may or may not know that they're helping a cause that's bigger than them.

Bite by bite, from the Metroplex – all the way to Michigan.