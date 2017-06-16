All Eyez on Annie: How Dallas actress used her parent’s ‘love’ for inspiration role in Tupac biopic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The untold story of Tupac Shakur is getting major hype right now. It's mainly because the new biopic by Benny Boom, All Eyez On Me has just hit the big screen. Newsfix turned our 'eyez' on Annie Illonzeh , the Dallas-born actress who plays Kidada Jones in the film.

"Even when I first got the audition I had to research," Annie explained. "I had no idea he had such a special private relationship."

Most of us heard Pac was this poetic, gangsta rapper, with a lot of women. Or at least that's what some of his music videos showed. But with every story, there's always love and Tupac was in love and engaged to Kidada before he was killed in '96.

"I realized it's also an untold story between Tupac and Kidada and not many people know that," Annie added. "I didn't know that she was there up until the final moments. So even shooting that scene was so hard and heartbreaking and so intense, all I wanted to do was keep him next to me and not let him leave the hotel room."

To play the part Annie used her own parents as inspiration.

"I thought love and something that deep and unconditional -- my parents resemble that," she continued. "They've been together for 37 years so I pulled from that relationship."

This isn't the first time the 33-year-old had to pull from within to play a role. From CW's Arrow to Fox's Empire, her talent has landed her in what she says are "strong black woman" roles.

"Very sassy, powerful, get to the point, anything necessary kind of woman."

Annie might be helping tell the story of a true legend but her story is just getting started.