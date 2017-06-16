× A percentage of adult Americans think brown cows make chocolate milk

No, seriously. A percentage of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

A survey from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy found that seven percent think the chocoatey drink comes from brown cows. That’s 16.4 million people, according to The Washington Post!

So what’s the deal? Why do these people think this? Well, according to a Department of Agriculture study, one in five adults don’t know where their food comes from. Many lack basic farming facts like what type of food animals eat and how big farms actually are.

“At the end of the day, it’s an exposure issue,” Cecily Upton, co-founder of the nonprofit FoodCorps which brings agricultural and nutrition education into elementary schools, told The Washington Post. “Right now, we’re conditioned to think that if you need food, you go to the store. Nothing in our educational framework teaches kids where food comes from before that point.”

Forty-three percent of Americans drink something with dairy in it every week. The knowledge gap proves that we aren’t getting the proper education about our food.

For those who didn’t know… chocolate milk is made of milk, cocoa and sugar.

Groups like the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization are partnering with educators all over the U.S. to get in schools and teach agricultural economics and nutrition, topics Americans obviously need to learn.