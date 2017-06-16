× 75-year-old man arrested for shooting man at Carrollton dog park

CARROLLTON – A man is hospitalized after a shooting alongside undeveloped land adjacent to McInnish Dog Park in Carrollton.

The shooter, Coppell man Arthur James Jr., 75, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred at 12:38 p.m. as a result of a business dispute.

The victim, an unidentified 62-year-old Dallas man, is suffering non life-threatening injuries and being treated at Parkland Hospital. No one else at the park was involved or injured.

James is currently in Carrollton City jail.