75-year-old man arrested for shooting man at Carrollton dog park
CARROLLTON – A man is hospitalized after a shooting alongside undeveloped land adjacent to McInnish Dog Park in Carrollton.
The shooter, Coppell man Arthur James Jr., 75, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident occurred at 12:38 p.m. as a result of a business dispute.
The victim, an unidentified 62-year-old Dallas man, is suffering non life-threatening injuries and being treated at Parkland Hospital. No one else at the park was involved or injured.
James is currently in Carrollton City jail.