Russian hackers attempted to hack Dallas County servers before 2016 election

DALLAS -- Well, looks like the Russian drama got more personal in North Texas. Apparently, Russian hackers took aim at Dallas County's web servers before the 2016 presidential election.

"They were trying to attempt to get into about three parts of the election process.. the voting system, voter registration and the website," Election Administrator for Dallas County Toni Pippins-Poole, said.

That's right, and it all began when the Department of Homeland Security scanned the county's system in search of any possible hackers. They found 600 foreign IP addresses.

"Out of the 600, they could identify 17 of those were part of Russia IP addressed that they already had information in regards to," Pippins-Poole said.

Officials believe that it's possible that they were trying to access voter registration rolls, but fortunately were not able to.

Pippins-Poole said, "the Dallas County established a cyber security team and invested a lot of money into insuring that we wouldn't have these type of potential hacking into any Dallas county department."

But if they had successfully hacked Dallas County's registered voter's data base, which contained 1.3 million voters, lots of things could have happened.

"There's a lot of certified data that the elections departments, voter registration has..Homeland Security was concerned with how they would actually use that data," Pippins-Poole said.

A Bloomberg report released Tuesday, says Russia's cyber-attack targeted electoral systems in at least 39 states.

Well, this is all unraveling in the midst of U.S.'s investigation on whether Russia attempted to hack the 2016 election.

But why Texas? Donald Trump was pretty much guaranteed to win the lone star state.

We don't know if the Russians tried to hack other counties in the area, but it looks like they found out - you don't mess with Texas.