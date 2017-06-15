LaVar Ball signs autograph deal for trading cards and it’s not cheap!

LOS ANGELES, CA — If you’re into basketball, chances are you’ve heard of Lavar Ball.

You know, the outspoken, frank, father of NBA prospect, Lonzo Ball.

Well that guy locked in a deal with Leaf Trading Cards!

We know what you’re thinking, to get a card autograph deal, you need to actually play ball, right?

Well not necessarily.

These aren’t action shot cards or even him playing ball back in the day. The cards have unique sayings from Mr. Ball and sell for about 60-bucks each.

We’re talking catchphrases like “I am better than Jordan” and “Lonzo better than Steph.”

According to leaf’s CEO, Ball is a significant pop icon.

Buy hey, props to him. That’s not bad for someone who doesn’t even play in the NBA.