Family of American detained by North Korea held a press conference, Thursday, following his return

The family of U.S. student who was detained by North Korea for more than a year, then released, spoke out Thursday about what happened to him.

"He fought to stay alive through the worst that the North Koreans could put him through in order to return to the family and community he loves," Otto Warmbier's father, Fred said.

Otto was freed for humanitarian reasons on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was jailed for seventeen months after being accused of trying to steal a political banner at his hotel. He was arrested at Pyongyang Airport last January and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor.

His father says the family is relieved to have him home but is angry that he was treated so brutally for so long.

"We went for 15 months without a word from or about Otto," Fred said. "It was only a week ago that we were informed that the North Korean government now claims that he was in a coma for all of that time."

According to North Korea, Otto contracted botulism and slipped into a coma after taking a sleeping pill. But his father says he's not buying it.

"Even if you believe their explanation of botulism and a sleeping pill causing the coma, and we don't, there is no excuse for any civilized nation to have kept his condition secret and denied him top-notch medical care for so long," he said.

And while one American returned, another took off to North Korea on Tuesday.

Yeah, NBA star Dennis Rodman traveled to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

"I'm pretty sure I could do something that's pretty positive," Rodman said.

And he did do something all right, the basketball star apparently gifted North Korea's leader a copy of President Trump's book, The Art of the Deal.

We'll have to wait and see how much "good" that will do for the on-going feud between the two countries.