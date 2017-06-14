Woman gives birth on sidewalk, didn’t know she was pregnant

MALDEN, MA – There’s been stories about women giving birth in cars, the side of the road, or even at the fire station… but the mom probably knows she’s expecting.

A woman gave birth on a sidewalk while waiting for a friend to take her to the hospital on Monday, but, she didn’t know she was pregnant!

“She’s in shock,” said the father Doug Rogers, “She was like ‘I didn’t know I was pregnant.’ I didn’t know either. She’s in shock.”

By the time her friend and neighbors called 911, mom, Christine, had already given birth to a baby girl on her own.

“She was holding something really small and there was a lot of blood,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors are already offering hand-me-downs.

“Her first hat because she wanted to come on 90 degree day,” a neighbor said.

Their new addition weighed six pounds, six ounces and is doing well.