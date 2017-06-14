SWAT standoff in Sunnyvale ends with naked man in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNYVALE - Mesquite police ended a SWAT standoff in Sunnyvale Tuesday with a naked man in custody.

Forney police say 35-year-old Rojelio Villarreal Gonzales is behind bars after a woman was reportedly seen yelling for help in the back of his Dodge pickup. Officers spotted the truck heading westbound on Interstate Highway 80 and tried to get Gonzales to pull over but instead, Gonzales led police on a brief chase.

When the suspect finally stopped, Mesquite PD's SWAT team arrived at the scene; that's when Gonzales disrobed and surrendered before being taken into custody.