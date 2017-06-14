Poisonous snake bites man, man bites wife ‘to die together’

BIHAR, India – A man in India was sleeping when he was bitten by a venomous snake. Knowing he would die, the man reportedly bit his wife so they could “die together.”

The incident happened in Birsingpur village in the Samastipur district over the weekend.

“He told me he loved me too much and wanted to die together before grabbing my wrist and sinking his teeth into it,” the man’s wife, Amiri Devi, said, according to Gulf News. “I allowed him to do it.”

The man, Shankar Rai, eventually died but his wife survived after she was rushed to a hospital.

“The woman could be saved as her treatment began on time. She is safe now,” a doctor told Gulf News.