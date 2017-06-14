Plano Pop-Up Party Trailer is so much more than a good time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Who doesn`t love to party?!

But this is a different type of HOORAH... it`s a block party!

"So convenient, they pull it up right here," says Camille Tantibanchachai who reserved the Pop-up Party Trailer for her neighborhood, "then they pick it up and take it away...They provide all the picnic tables and lots of games and coolers."

The City of Plano posted a reminder video about the Pop-up Party Trailer at the beginning of the month, but it`s not all fun and games.

"They have new stuff. They have umbrellas for the picnic tables and they have a lot more games... I think they have probably ten different games! A whole bunch of games!" says Camille.

Wait, there's more!

"It costs us absolutely nothing, what can be better than that?" Camille says.

Well not much, but that`s not what we meant. We`re talking about what the party does for neighbors.

"The camaraderie with other people in the community, and get to know everyone else on the block," says Camille, "I think that helps with safety and looking out for each other."

With summer in full swing and vacations planned, it can`t hurt to have an extra set of eyes on your home.

"If someone might be stealing packages from our front door," says Camille, "or if there`s a suspicious car around or something, we look out for each other and we`re a lot more likely to do that if we know our neighbors and care about our neighbors."

The only downside? It`s in high demand, so reserve early! To order yours just visit the city of plano website.