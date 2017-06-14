Houston police seize 600 pounds of meth-laced lollipops

(CNN) – Police investigating a reported burglary have seized almost $1 million worth of methamphetamine-laced lollipops.

Six hundred pounds of the homemade candy-drug mixture melted into various shapes, including Batman and “Star Wars” figures, were discovered in a Houston home. Police said the drugs had a street value of almost $1 million.

A concerned neighbor called police Monday to report that a house was being burglarized. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a male and female removing the lollipops from the home, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

“They had so many narcotics in their vehicle they couldn’t close the back hatch of their car,” Lt. Ruben Diaz said during a press conference Tuesday.

Police believe the female suspect had at one time stayed in the home.

“The seizure is the first of its kind for the area,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Cedrick Collier said. “The house was the place they manufactured the drug.”

“It was evident they were making these in the kitchen.”

Diaz said the design of the lollipops had raised concerns that the drug is being marketed to children.

“It hits home and affects the entire community when someone is targeting children like this,” he said.