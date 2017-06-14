Here comes the pride! Tinder just went all-inclusive with $100k wedding contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA -- Whether you want to admit it or not, Tinder has changed the dating game for a lot of people looking for love. It may be because the app has become more and more inclusive. Tinder just swiped right and launched a new contest -- $100,000 will go towards a wedding for one lucky LGBTQ couple.

All users have to do is submit their Tinder "success story," but this gift of love was inspired by the app's users. Last year, the app dropped the "binary-only" labels and introduced it's LGBTQ singles to 37 different gender identity options including transgender female, transsexual male, agender and gender queer.

The update was clearly a hit for couples like Max and Mark:

Or Julia who found her match thanks to Tinder.

Awwwwwww... If that doesn't make your heart strings tender... we don't know what will.