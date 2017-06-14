Here comes the pride! Tinder just went all-inclusive with $100k wedding contest

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA -- Whether you want to admit it or not, Tinder has changed the dating game for a lot of people looking for love. It may be because the app has become more and more inclusive. Tinder just swiped right and launched a new contest -- $100,000 will go towards a wedding for one lucky LGBTQ couple.
All users have to do is submit their Tinder "success story," but this gift of love was inspired by the app's users. Last year, the app dropped the "binary-only" labels and introduced it's LGBTQ singles to 37 different gender identity options including transgender female, transsexual male, agender and gender queer.
The update was clearly a hit for couples like Max and Mark:
In honor of #Pride month and today’s #ResistMarch, I wanted to share my story. For over 20 years, I felt like I was living a lie. Every day, I would look into the mirror and have no idea who was staring back at me. In college, I was in a terrific relationship with a truly amazing girl. My biggest fear, however, was that I would get married, have kids, live a fake life, then finally collapse and ruin everything. I couldn’t do that. So I broke it off. For the next two years, I went on a journey of self-discovery. I had to really take the time to figure out who I was and why I was hiding. I meditated, read self-help books, journaled, went on retreats, anything I could think of to start building a relationship with myself. Then, I began to come to terms with the truth that I was gay. In 2013 I developed the courage to come out (fun fact- I "came out of the closet" IN an actual closet). Within a week, I told everyone I cared about. It was both terrifying and liberating. My heart felt lighter. And the best part was that no one made it a big deal. Later that year I went on @tinder and finally switched my settings from “women” to “men”. To my surprise, I began matching with guys instantly. On November 8, 2013, my world changed once again. I was laying in bed, swiping through Tinder when I came across this VERY cute boy. His name was Mark and from his pictures, I could tell that he liked adventure, had a good sense of humor, and had a smile that was contagious. I swiped right and we matched. I'll never forget the moment I first saw his face. He was even cuter in person. We hung out and talked the entire night. I felt something that I had never felt before. It was seamless. It felt right. The chemistry was palpable. I knew I had to see him again. Three and a half years later, Mark and I are now engaged and starting to plan our dream wedding at @eventsatpaduahills on June 3, 2018. #tindersuccessstory #tinder #couplespic #gay #lgbtq #marriage #gaywedding #dreamwedding #MnMWedding #MnMforever #love #happiness #joy #commitment #hestheone #swiperight #resistmarchla
Or Julia who found her match thanks to Tinder.
She is my #TinderSuccessStory . . . . . Alright @tinder our story is a little different. I joined #tinder and probably swiped through every single female in my general area. I chatted with a bunch but never felt moved enough to meet anyone in person. I literally swiped until there were no more swipes. I started thinking tinder wasn't the place for me. I thought I would do one last attempt and adjusted my distance filter. I matched with, now my beautiful girlfriend. I saw that her @Instagram name was on her profile and immediately started following her. I didn't want to jump the gun and send a stupid message without knowing more about this girl. Long story short I messaged her and she responded and we planned a day to meet up. @tinder I'm from Delaware and she is from Philly. our paths literally would never have crossed if it wasn't for you. I'm still in shock today that I met such an amazing human on a #datingsite @instagram if you want to get in on pride month you are part of our story too! Thanks Tinder and Instagram- couldn't have done it without you 😂😊 #girlswholikegirls #pridemonth #ourstory #love #bestfriend #instagay #imlucky #💍 #loveher #phillypride #wheresdelaware #tindersuccessstory #l4l #thankyoutinder #tinderdating #mine 😍 love you @moochy520 😘
Awwwwwww... If that doesn't make your heart strings tender... we don't know what will.