Escaped Ellis County inmate captured near creek

WAXAHACHIE - An inmate who escaped custody in Waxahachie earlier this week has been captured, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Department.

Police say 67-year-old David Weldon Row was in jail for DWI, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, and fraud. Rowe was on a work detail under supervision when he disappeared Monday morning.

He was spotted Tuesday afternoon. Police say Rowe reportedly slept in an RV near the creek bed. He was treated for minor scratches and dehydration -- and is now facing a felony escape charge.