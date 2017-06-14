DPD reports to burglary call to find cows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Chaos rocked this little neighborhood in Southeast Dallas on Tuesday morning when DPD reported to the scene of what was reported to be a vehicle burglary. When the cops arrived, they found it was actually a car chase… a car chasing two runaway cows!

Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress upon arrival they took two four , legged suspects into custody @MaxDPD @ChiefHaleDPD pic.twitter.com/asJ2MNL89i — Terrence Rhodes (@DPDRhodes) June 14, 2017

A tweet sent out by Lieutenant Terrence Rhodes showed the apprehended suspect, and according to a statement by the department, “There was no criminal offense at the dispatched location, the owners of the livestock were located and the livestock was returned.”

But come on, that leaves a lot of unanswered questions! First of all, where did these cows even come from? We went down to the neighborhood to look for their possible origin and found nothing… the only cow we saw was on the side of a milk truck!

Then we talked to some residents and they said they didn’t know anything about the cows, and didn’t want to go on camera. So did they really sleep through it, or is it all part of a “cow”ver up?

At least we know these two “burger”lars are both off the streets now. Here’s hoping the owner “beefs” up his fences, but if you happen to see these cattle on the loose again, just “steer” clear, call the cops and they’ll hoof it over and help avert a cow-trastophe!