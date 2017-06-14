× DCCCD to offer first bachelor’s degree in early childhood education

DALLAS – Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) will soon offer a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

Governor Gregg Abbott signed a bill Monday that related to authorization by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for certain public junior colleges to offer baccalaureate degree programs.

DCCCD has been pushing for early childhood education for community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees as part of an effort to fix the shortage of teachers in Dallas County.

Bachelor’s degrees in nursing, applied science and applied technology will also be offered.

The bill, SB 2118, is effective immediately but will take a three to four year accreditation process.